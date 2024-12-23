Sacked Persepolis coach Garrido bids emotional farewell

In his post, Garrido expressed his gratitude and appreciation for everyone involved with the club.

He wrote, “Thank you, Persepolis. I can only thank all of you: the players, staff, and fans. I thoroughly enjoyed our time together. Thank you, Tehran. Thank you, Iran. You will always be in my heart. I wish you all the best. Goodbye.”

Garrido managed 20 matches this season, achieving 9 wins, 5 draws, and 6 losses. His record includes victories in the Premier League, Persian Gulf Pro League, and Hazfi Cup.

According to Iranian news agencies, following Garrido’s departure, the Persepolis board of directors held a meeting on Sunday.

During the meeting, they appointed Karim Bagheri, a former star of Iranian football, as the interim head coach for the upcoming half-season until a new head coach is selected.

Jalal Hosseini will also join Bagheri as an assistant coach.