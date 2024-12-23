IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Sacked Persepolis coach Garrido bids emotional farewell

By IFP Editorial Staff
Juan Carlos Garrido

Juan Carlos Garrido, the former head coach of Persepolis, shared an emotional farewell message on his Instagram page following his departure from the Iranian football team.

In his post, Garrido expressed his gratitude and appreciation for everyone involved with the club.

He wrote, “Thank you, Persepolis. I can only thank all of you: the players, staff, and fans. I thoroughly enjoyed our time together. Thank you, Tehran. Thank you, Iran. You will always be in my heart. I wish you all the best. Goodbye.”

Garrido managed 20 matches this season, achieving 9 wins, 5 draws, and 6 losses. His record includes victories in the Premier League, Persian Gulf Pro League, and Hazfi Cup.

According to Iranian news agencies, following Garrido’s departure, the Persepolis board of directors held a meeting on Sunday.

During the meeting, they appointed Karim Bagheri, a former star of Iranian football, as the interim head coach for the upcoming half-season until a new head coach is selected.

Jalal Hosseini will also join Bagheri as an assistant coach.

