Iran’s Int’l Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition opens with defense minister’s attendance

By IFP Editorial Staff

The 12th International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition of Iran has commenced on Kish Island, southern Iran, inaugurated by Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, alongside other military and industrial officials.

The event opened on Tuesday morning with the presence of Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, the head of the Defense Ministry’s Aviation Industry Organization Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh-Fard, and head of the Civil Aviation Organization Siavash Pourfarzaneh.

Running from December 10 to 13, 2024, the exhibition is the largest gathering in Iran’s aviation and aerospace sector.

It brings together domestic and international companies, research centers, aerospace faculties, and knowledge-based companies.

