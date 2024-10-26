IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iranian Armed Forces: Israeli attacks caused minimal damage to some radar systems 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Air Defense Radars

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran says some radar systems of the country were slightly damaged in Israel's air raids on Iran's military centers.

The General Staff issued a statement following the early Saturday morning attacks by the Israeli regime in some parts of the country.

The statement said following the timely action of the air defense systems of Iran, the damage that was caused to some radar systems was minimal and those systems were repaired quickly.

It added that a considerable number of the projectiles fired were intercepted and the enemy’s warplanes were held outside Iran’s airspace.

The statement stressed that while Iran reserves its right to take action in due course, it also seeks a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Israeli attacks were conducted early Saturday on some military centers in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam.

