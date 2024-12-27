Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran FM in Beijing, says China visit focuses on regional issues, nuclear discussions

By IFP Editorial Staff

Upon his arrival in Beijing, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized the urgency of his visit, highlighting the need for strategic consultations with China in light of the current regional dynamics and Iran's forthcoming nuclear challenges in the New Year.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Araghchi noted that the main goal of the visit is to engage in comprehensive regional and international dialogues and to strengthen bilateral relations with China.

This trip marks Araghchi’s first official visit to China as the foreign minister, reinforcing the historical ties and continuous consultations between the two nations on various regional and global matters.

Acknowledging the heightened sensitivities and complexities both regionally and globally, Araghchi pointed out that Iran’s nuclear discussions will require more in-depth deliberations with their Chinese counterparts.

He noted that bilateral relations have always been robust, and current conditions necessitate continued mutual cooperation and strategic planning.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei had earlier mentioned that Araghchi’s visit follows an official invitation from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

He explained that the agenda includes discussions on bilateral relations, the implementation of the comprehensive cooperation program, and the latest regional and international developments.

