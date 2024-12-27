Iran raps Israel’s military aggression against Yemen 

Esmaeil Baqaei said these attacks, carried out with the backing and complicity of the United States and the United Kingdom, are flagrant violations of all international norms and principles, particularly the United Nations Charter and international law.

Baqaei described the repeated assaults by the Zionist regime, the U.S., and the U.K. on Yemen’s civilian infrastructure as part of the sinister policy of the occupying regime to devastate and weaken Islamic nations. The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other regional and international bodies to take immediate action on this matter.

He emphasized that these aggressions constitute a blatant violation of international peace and security and an undeniable crime against the courageous and honorable people of Yemen, who have spared no effort in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine in their struggle against occupation and genocide.Baqaei criticized the United Nations’ inaction in the face of the Zionist regime’s escalating lawlessness and atrocities as contrary to the responsibilities and obligations of the UN under its Charter.