Ambassador: Iran, Russia to Sign Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement During President’s Moscow Visit

Kazem Jalali referred to Iran and Russia’s readiness to sign the document, adding that the agreement will be signed by Vladimir Putin and Massoud Pezeshkian, the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Jalali highlighted the importance of the North-South Corridor among economic projects between Iran and Russia, stating that two Russian Deputy Prime Ministers recently visited Tehran to discuss the issue.

He referred to the Russian gas transfer to Iran as a major economic project among others and expressed hope that it would be implemented soon.

The Iranian ambassador pointed out that Iran-Russia ties are progressing, given their vast commonalities in various fields, including the cultural domain.

Jalali was in the Russian city of St. Petersburg to attend the summit meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union held on Thursday. He met with Iranian university students as well as directors of Mechnikov University of Medical Sciences.