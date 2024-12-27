Iran border  commander reports discovery of 3k weapons before entry into the country 

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said this on Thursday evening during a visit to the border areas of the Namin County at the Iran-Azerbaijan Republic border. He also added that during this period, more than 100,000 smugglers have been arrested by border guards and handed over to Iranian judicial authorities.

General Goudarzi highlighted the efforts of his forces to secure Iran’s borders, noting that over 1.2 million foreign nationals attempting to illegally enter Iran’s borders have been identified and returned from the country.

Regarding the border forces’ activities in combating drug trafficking, the commander stated that vigilance in this area has been intensified, and this year, over 30 tons of various drugs have been discovered and seized from traffickers.He added that Iranian border guards managed to size over 2 tons and 100 kilograms of crystal meth from drug traffickers in a single incident.

This Iranian military commander asserted that the borders between Iran and Azerbaijan are secure and face minimal challenges, thanks to the strengthening of border diplomacy in recent years.