Iran’s Defense Ministry unveils Simorgh light aircraft

Designed and manufactured by Iran’s Ministry of Defense and knowledge-based companies, the aircraft meets international standards and regulations.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh highlighted Iran’s advancements in the defense and military sectors, emphasizing the significant strides made in recent years towards developing the aviation industry.

He pointed out the crucial role of young local engineers in achieving the developments and noted the importance of collaboration with knowledge-based companies in the aviation sector.

The commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, underscored the value of the International Aerospace Exhibition for fostering growth and innovation in the aviation sector.

He emphasized Iran’s self-sufficiency in the aviation industry, noting that sanctions have not hindered their resolve or capabilities.

Meanwhile, Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Economic Coordination Council, expressed Iran’s readiness to sell military equipment, including drones and missiles, to other countries, particularly Arab nations, to help them defend against aggressions.

The exhibition also honored notable figures in Iran’s aviation industry, celebrating their contributions to the field.

With over 300 foreign guests in attendance, the event continues until December 14th, offering daily aircraft displays in Kish along the Persian Gulf.