Iran launches second phase of air defense exercise in southwest

Led by the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the “Air Defense Power” drill focuses on enhancing the country’s integrated air defense capabilities.

The exercise involves the detection, identification, interception, engagement, and destruction of simulated enemy targets using advanced indigenous radar systems and an expanded surveillance network.

Command and control centers are utilizing state-of-the-art active and passive radar systems, alongside signal and electro-optical monitoring, to oversee the operations.

Upon detecting hostile targets, the air defense units deploy smart command and control systems to activate appropriate defense mechanisms tailored to neutralize the threats.

On Monday, the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, lauded the military’s ability to integrate modern defensive technologies, stating, “We are ready in the field of electronic warfare to confront the enemy, providing our nation with security and calm.”

The drill spans areas in the southwest and central regions of Iran, showcasing the country’s ability to safeguard its airspace with domestically developed technology.