Iran announces substantial 200% increase in military budget

The announcement was made by Fatemeh Mohajerani, the spokeswoman for the Iranian government, during a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday.

Mohajerani praised the Iranian forces for “a great show of defense in the face of the recent Israeli aggression” against some Iranian military and defense sites.

She also highlighted the importance of addressing other critical areas in the country, including education, healthcare, basic food supplies, imports, pharmaceuticals, and the automotive industry.

She emphasized that while direct monetary distribution to the public is often seen as beneficial, investing in infrastructure and industries yields more substantial long-term benefits.

Mohajerani also addressed the ongoing process of Iran’s compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regulations, aimed at reducing financial pressures on the public.

She acknowledged that some processes are lengthy and require sustained efforts but assured that the government is committed to minimizing the adverse effects on the population.

The spokesperson also sought to assure that the government is dedicated to improving the economic and living conditions of the people and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to achieve the goal.

In response to a question from a reporter regarding the government’s plan to lift internet filtering and the recent protests by a group of people against the move, Mohajerani stated that the calls for removing the filtering have been heard and actions are being taken.

She emphasized that the issue cannot be resolved through street protests and demonstrations.