Iran showcases new missile, drone during nationwide military parades

Iran’s armed forces are holding military parades across the country on the first day of Sacred Defense Week, which marks an eight-year war of aggression on Iran by then-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in the 1980s.

The Iranian Shahed 136-B drone, developed by the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), was displayed during the military parade in Tehran.

Additionally, the long-range precision-guided missile “Jahad” was revealed to the public for the first time during the parade.

This missile has a range of 1,000 kilometers and boasts unique features.

The design and production of the Jahad missile were also carried out by the IRGC’s Aerospace Force.

The parades began at the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran on Saturday morning.

Similar processions are also held in other Iranian provinces to mark the auspicious occasion.