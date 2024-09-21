President Pezeshkian: No foreign power dares to invade Iran thanks to deterrent power

On Saturday, Pezeshkian, in his speech at the Iranian Armed Forces’ parade commemorating Sacred Defense Week in Tehran, stated that thanks to Iranian fighters, scientists, and elites, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s deterrent power is so advanced that there is no need for enemies to arm us to defend our land.

President Pezeshkian added that the presence of fighters and military commanders across the country has made Iran safe today, allowing people to live in peace.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran further noted that the Iranian army and armed forces are the cause of pride and security of the great Iranian nation.

In another part of his speech, Pezeshkian emphasized the unity of Islamic countries to ensure security and peace in the region, stating that if we stand united, the usurping, bloodthirsty, genocidal, and criminal Israeli regime, which shows no mercy to women, men, or children, will not be able to continue its atrocities.