Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 9,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 115 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 9,507.

In her press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,322 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 202,584.

According to the spokeswoman, 161,384 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 2,842 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,395,675 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, West and East Azarbaijan, Golestan, Khorasan Razavi, Kurdistan, and Kermanshah provinces are currently at alarming conditions.