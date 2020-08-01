Iran’s COVID-19 Death Tally Nears 17,000

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 216 more patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 16,982.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,548 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 306,752.

The spokeswoman said 265,830 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 4,011 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

She added that so far 2,482,553 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Mazandaran, Fars, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Alborz, Semnan, Lorestan, Golestan, Kerman, Hormozgan, and Ilam provinces.