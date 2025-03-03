Iranian animation wins Oscar at 97th Academy Awards

Directed by Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi, the film marks Iran’s third Oscar win, following Asghar Farhadi’s A Separation (2012) and The Salesman (2017).

The ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien at the Dolby Theater, saw Anora emerge as the night’s biggest winner, securing five awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Sean Baker.

The film also earned accolades for Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

Other notable wins included The Brutalist, which claimed three awards, including Best Actor for Adrien Brody, and Emilia Perez, which took home two Oscars for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song.

Dune: Part Two also won two awards, while The Meeting secured one.

The success of In the Shade of the Cypress, a minimalistic, dialog-free tale about a former captain suffering from PTSD, highlights the growing recognition of Iranian talent on the global stage, and its win is a proud moment for the country’s animation industry.