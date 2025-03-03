President Pezeshkian congratulates Muslim leaders on holy month of Ramadan

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a message on the first day of Ramadan on Sunday, as Iran and some other Muslim countries across the world started celebrating the arrival of the holy month.

“With the blessings of this holy month and with the collective efforts of the leaders of Muslim countries, we will witness the expansion and strengthening of cooperation among Muslim countries and greater efforts to reduce the suffering of the Palestinian people, including the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon,” he said.

Muslims around the globe are celebrating the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, a month dedicated to fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Saudi Arabia and some Arab countries started the month on Saturday, with some other Islamic nations, including Iran and Morocco, declaring Sunday as the first day of the holy month.

The beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan is determined by both lunar calculations and physical sightings of a new moon.

During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk, converge in mosques for prayers, and traditionally break their fast in gatherings in mosques or with family and friends in the evening.

Different countries have developed their methods of declaring the first day of Ramadan.