At least 116 Palestinians killed by Israel since start of Gaza ceasefire

A ministry statement said that six more Palestinians were injured in Israeli attacks in multiple areas across the enclave, pushing the number of injuries to over 490.

A medical source stated early Sunday that a woman was killed and two people were injured in an Israeli drone strike in Al-Farahin neighborhood in eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Another Palestinian was killed and two others were injured by Israeli sniper fire in Rafah, also in southern Gaza, while two more people lost their lives in a drone strike in the northern town of Beit Hanoun.

The Israeli army claimed that the attacks targeted suspects allegedly operating near its forces.

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Jan. 19, officially ended at midnight on Saturday. However, Israel has not agreed to move forward to the second phase of the deal to bring an end to the war in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sought to extend the initial exchange phase to secure the release of as many Israeli captives as possible without offering anything in return or fulfilling the military and humanitarian obligations of the agreement.

Hamas has refused to proceed under these conditions, insisting that Israel abide by the terms of the ceasefire and immediately start negotiations for the second phase, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a complete halt to the war.

The ceasefire agreement has halted Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 48,380 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.