Iranian Scientists Produce Medicine for Gastrointestinal Patients

Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a common gastrointestinal disease that accounts for approximately 30 to 50 percent of patients referring to gastroenterologists. It affects the colon without any structural defects, and people with this disease suffer from abdominal pain, severe diarrhea and fever, severe intestinal mucus discharge, indigestion, severe bloating, colitis, and degrees of depression.

Due to the complexity of the disease, it does not have a definite cure. The capsule is a slow-release, enteric-coated formulation that can move purposefully throughout the gastrointestinal tract and reach the intestine without metabolizing the stomach. Therefore, this capsule will be of great help in the treatment of IBS.

It is a hard gelatin capsule containing 187 mg peppermint essence. If it is released at once in the gastrointestinal tract, and especially in the stomach, it can cause severe irritation in the stomach and digestive tract, and in people prone to reflux, it will cause a severe reaction.

However, this amount of essence, if released slowly and steadily throughout the digestive tract, uses the calcium antagonism in the smooth muscle of the gastrointestinal tract to prevent the onset of painful intestinal muscle contractions and improves gastrointestinal spasms and colic and symptoms of the disease.