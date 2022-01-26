Wednesday, January 26, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign PolicySecurity

Iranian president: Zionist regime is an enemy of humanity

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said the Zionist regime is the enemy of humanity and cannot be friends with Muslim nations.

Raisi also said the occupation of Palestine at the  expense of the Palestinian people proves this.

Raisi was speaking during a meeting with Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov in Tehran.

Referring to the threat of terrorism, the Iranian president said the presence of Daesh terrorists in any part of the world will be detrimental to people and countries in that region.

He added that the terrorist groups have been created by the US and the Zionist regime and they commit murderous activities wherever they go.

Raisi said he’s hopeful that Azeri forces will not allow the Takfiri terrorist to gain a foothold in the region.

At the meeting, the Iranian president also spoke of ties between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan. He said Iran and and Azerbaijan are not just relatives but their bond has been forged based on the religious beliefs of of the people of the two countries.

Raisi said Iran is ready to share its capabilities in various fields with the Azeri brothers.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s policy is to expand ties with neighbors especially Azerbaijan.

He added that economic ties between Tehran and Baku are expanding fast now. The Azerbaijani defense minister for his part said at the meeting that his talks with Iranian officials were very useful.

Previous articleIranian Foreign Ministry spokesman slams British foreign secretary’s anti-Iran comments
Next articleIranian speaker: Parl. will know once deal with China finalized

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks