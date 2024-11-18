IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iranian police chief: 800k Afghan illegals forced out of country 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Afghan Refugees

Iran’s Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan says the country has deported 800 thousand illegal Afghan immigrants.

He added that the law enforcement force will definitely follow through its promise to deport 2 million Afghan illegals.

Radan added that the deportations are now ongoing and by the end of this year, 2 millions of them will be pushed out of Iran.

Meanwhile, an insurance organization official in Iran said under Article 181 of the Iranian Labor Law, employers who hire illegal foreign nationals without a work permit will be punished.

Mohajeri urged all employers to notify the Social Security Organization if they employ foreign nationals.

He noted that hiring foreign nationals by employers is both a violation of the law and a crime and carries imprisonment from 91 days to 180 days plus a fine.

Millions of Afghans are now living in Iran illegally and have put a strain on the Iranian economy at a time when the nation is grappling with draconian Western sanctions.

