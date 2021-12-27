Monday, December 27, 2021
type here...
BusinessEconomyAgricultureIFP Exclusive

Iranian official denies claim Turkmenistan returned potatoes

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s Agriculture Ministry denies a report that potato shipments from the Islamic Republic have been returned by Turkmenistan.

The head of the ministry’s Plants Preservation Organization said the potatoes were returned by Iran’s quarantine post because the terms announced by the destination country had not been observed during storage of the produce.

Shapour Alaee Moghaddam noted that quarantine posts are bound to prevent exports of crops without health certificates.

Alaee Moghaddam also urged farmers to avoid using pesticides from online suppliers. He said all the pesticides must be monitored carefully by Iran’s Plants Preservation Organization before being used by farmers.

Alaee Moghaddam also said that there is nothing called returning unhealthful crops by a foreign country because all crops that fail to meet international standards will be destroyed by destination countries.

The head of the Plants Preservation Organization reassured that Iran’s agricultural products are among the healthiest crops in the world and that were this not the case, Iran would not be able to export 4.5 tons of crops annually.

Previous articleKhatibzadeh: Iran not to accept anything beyond JCPOA

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks