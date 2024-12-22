IRGC says disbanded terrorist team in western Iran

In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC announced that the Salafist terrorist elements were detected and captured in Sarpol-e Zahab County following an intricate surveillance operation.

The statement underscored that IRGC intelligence forces are closely monitoring anti-revolutionary elements, and will not hesitate to take appropriate judicial measures against them when needed.

In late October, IRGC Ground Force units smashed four teams of terrorists in the course of a military exercise, codenamed “Martyrs of Security”, in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, killing four.

The spokesperson for the drill, General Ahmad Shafaei, said IRGC servicemen had detected eight members of four teams of terrorists and outlaws during the war game.

He added the operational units of the IRGC Ground Force, in cooperation with the Intelligence Ministry’s provincial office and the Police forces, “dealt lethal blows” to the “terrorist teams acting as proxies for the enemy” in the southeastern province on October 31.

The general stated four terrorists were arrested and four others killed in the operation, noting that one of the main elements of a terrorist group that was involved in a fatal attack on police forces in Taftan County on October 26 was also captured.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assault on Iranian security forces, which was one of the deadliest in the province in recent months.