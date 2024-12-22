Hamas says Gaza ceasefire deal ‘imminent’ unless Israel imposes new conditions

The statement came after a meeting of its delegation with leaders from the Islamic Jihad movement and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Cairo for a hostage deal and cease-fire.

They agreed “to continue communication and coordination” regarding cease-fire negotiations, and also discussed “the proposal for a community support committee” to administer post-war Gaza.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed on Thursday the families of those held in Gaza that conditions for reaching a hostage-prisoner swap deal with Palestinian factions had “improved”, although no final agreement had been reached.

This marked the first time Netanyahu’s office issued a statement mentioning progress in the negotiations since the onset of the war in Gaza.

Cairo and Doha are said to have been exerting intensive efforts with all parties to reach the agreement before the inauguration of US-President elect Donald Trump next month.

Attempts by mediators, which also includes the US, have so far failed due to Netanyahu’s reluctance to end the war permanently, and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 45,000 people in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks that claimed 1,200 lives and around 250 others were taken as hostages. About 100 hostages are still believed to be in Gaza.