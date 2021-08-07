Iranian, Nicaraguan Foreign Ministers Discuss Closer Cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamma Javad Zarif has discussed with his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada the latest developments in bilateral relations as well as key issues facing Latin America.

In the Saturday meeting, they also exchanged views on both countries’ resistance against unilateralism and interference by some countries in the internal affairs of independent states.

Zarif expressed his gratitude to his counterpart and his accompanying delegation for attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Zarif also described as important Tehran-Managua relations on different fronts, calling for the exploration of appropriate avenues to maintain mutual cooperation.

The top Iranian diplomat also touched upon the similarities of the two countries when it comes to withstanding the United States’ economic pressure, highlighting that Iranian and Nicaraguan people have emerged victorious in this arena.

Moncada, in turn, said he was pleased to have been invited to President Raisi’s inauguration ceremony.

He underlined the historical relations between the two countries, and thanked Zarif’s efforts to expand mutual cooperation over the past eight years.