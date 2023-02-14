Tuesday, February 14, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iranian Judiciary: Probe into Azeri embassy attack underway 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Azerbaijan Embassy Tehran

A spokesman for the Iranian Judiciary says officials are still investigating the recent attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran.

Massoud Setayeshi said the Judiciary will announce the results once the investigation is complete.

He added that the judicial officials are doing their job painstakingly.

Setayeshi also expressed regret over the attack on the Azeri embassy.

The attack on the Azeri embassy happened on January 27. The attacker was armed with a Klashnikov rifle and killed an embassy staffer and wounded two others after entering the embassy building.

Immediately after the attack, Azerbaijan vacated the embassy and has thus far refrained from returning its diplomatic staff.

Azerbaijan has however said it will not close its consulate general in the Iranian city of Tabriz.

The assailant said he did the attack because the Azerbaijani embassy ignored his requests for information about his wife, an Azeri national, who had earlier gone to the Azerbaijan Republic.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks