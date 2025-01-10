Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iranian FM congratulates Aoun on his election as Lebanese President

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has in a message congratulated Joseph Aoun on his election as Lebanon’s new President. Araghchi posted the message on his Arabic X account. He also congratulated the Lebanese people on having a new president.

The foreign minister said Iran supports a stable, safe and independent Lebanon where all Lebanese people can live without foreign occupation and threats.

He added, “Just as always, we cooperate with a government that represents the aspirations of the Lebanese people, guarantees their welfare and safeguards Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity”.

Lebanon’s parliament on Thursday elected the country’s army chief as president, ending a power vacuum that has lasted more than two years.

Joseph Aoun’s candidacy for the mainly ceremonial role – which is reserved for a Maronite Christian under a sectarian power-sharing system – was backed by several political parties, as well as the US, France and Saudi Arabia.

