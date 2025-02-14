Iranian ambassador urges Lebanon to resolve issue of flight restrictions wisely

Mojtaba Amani was speaking after the Lebanese government revoked the permits for two airlines that regularly operate weekly flights from Iran to Lebanon on Thursday and Friday.

Amani said following efforts by Iranian officials to resolve the issue, the Lebanese side promised that these flights would go ahead as scheduled, but ultimately, this did not happen.

According to Amani, the cancellation of these flights has left the Lebanese passengers, mostly visiting Iran on pilgrimage, stranded at Tehran’s airport.

He added that the Lebanese government has requested a replacement flight for the Iranian one but Tehran would grant the request only if Beirut did not impose restrictions on Iranian flights.

The Iranian ambassador to Beirut added that the issue has angered the Lebanese citizens who wish to attend the funeral of the late leader of Hezbollah resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah from various parts of the world, including Iran. Amani also said these people construe the move by Lebanon’s government as an attempt to obstruct participation in the ceremony.