‘Lebanon is tired of others’ wars’: President tells Iranian speaker

“Lebanon paid a heavy price for the Palestinian cause,” Aoun also told Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to the Lebanese Presidency, adding that the country still backs a two-state solution that is favoured by Arab nations in the region.

In Baabda Palace, the Iranian parliament chief reportedly said Tehran backs any decision by Lebanon that is taken free of foreign interference in its affairs.

Ghalibaf added Iran is ready to contribute to the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip alongside Arab and Islamic countries.

Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi traveled to Beirut to take part in the commemoration ceremony for martyred Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as well as Executive Council chief Seyyed Hashim Safieddine.

Nasrallah was assassinated in Israel’s bombardment of southern Beirut on September 27, 2024. Using 85 tons of explosives, Israeli jets leveled six residential buildings in Dahiyeh, following a week-long bombing campaign that hit many areas from southern Lebanon to Beirut.

Safieddine was assassinated in an Israeli attack in October 2024.