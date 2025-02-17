Media WireForeign Policy

Iran says to attend Hezbollah chief’s funeral at highest level

Iran has announced it will participate at the highest level in the funeral ceremony for former Secretary General of Hezbollah, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah,.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said Iran will participate in the funeral ceremony for former Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah at the highest level.

During a regular press briefing on Monday, he stated that Nasrallah’s funeral would be very important and Iran will therefore attend at the highest level. He did not provide details.

Asked about a recent dispute with the Lebanese government in which Beirut did not permit Iranian passenger aircraft to fly to Lebanon, and a phone conversation between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Lebanese counterpart, Baqaei noted Araghchi had emphasized that third parties should not be allowed to affect decision making.

“Conversations continue on, and we hope to reach a rational solution that would meet the interests of Iranian and Lebanese people,” he added.

