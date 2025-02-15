Iran condemns Israeli threat against passenger plane, calls on Lebanon to remove restrictions

In a statement on Friday, Baqaei urged international organizations, particularly the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to take firm action against Israeli regime’s threats to aviation safety.

He added that Israel’s actions had disrupted normal flight operations at Beirut Airport.

His remarks followed the cancellation of two Iranian civilian flights to Lebanon, a decision made by Lebanon’s Roads Minister under the Israeli regime’s pressure. Israel alleged that the aircraft was transporting funds to Hezbollah.

The flight cancellations triggered protests near Beirut International Airport, where demonstrators blocked access roads, set tires on fire, and chanted slogans against the US and Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, announced on Friday that Tehran does not accept Lebanon’s proposal to replace Iranian flights with Lebanese airline services.

He acknowledged Lebanon’s interest in operating flights to Iran but stressed that this should not come at the expense of Iranian air traffic.

Amani emphasized that Iran would only agree to an arrangement that does not impose restrictions on its airlines.

He noted that the flight cancellations left many Lebanese passengers, including pilgrims, stranded in Tehran, while others planning to travel to Iran were unable to do so.

He expressed hope that the issue would be resolved swiftly and urged the Lebanese government to act wisely in addressing the matter.