Iran treats 500 victims of Lebanon pager explosions

In a meeting with officials from the Medical Sciences Universities, Zafarghandi explained that the pager systems were designed in such a way that explosions often resulted in the amputation of one or both hands of the victims, and in many cases, caused blindness in both eyes.

The health minister emphasized that Iran made extensive efforts to provide the necessary medical treatments for the injured.

He assured that despite the large number of surgeries performed, no Iranian patient faced delays in receiving essential surgical care.

In September, thousands of pagers exploded across Lebanon and parts of Syria, killing 39 people and injuring thousands.

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged earlier this month for the first time that he green-lighted the move, widely condemned by the international community.