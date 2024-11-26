IFP ExclusiveTransportation

Iran Air ready to resume flights to Lebanon after ceasefire

By IFP Editorial Staff
The spokesperson for Iran Air, announced the airline’s readiness to resume flights to Beirut, Lebanon, once a ceasefire is established amid the Israeli regime’s relentless aggressions against the Arab country.

Hessam Ghorbanali emphasized that any decisions will align with the policies and laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“If a ceasefire is declared in Lebanon, we are fully prepared to restart flights to Beirut,” he stated, adding that Iran Air, as a state-owned company, operates based on decisions made at the national level and remains committed to serving the public.

Ghorbanali reaffirmed that Iran Air’s fleet is ready to operate flights to Lebanon, adhering to international regulations and directives issued by the Iranian government.

He also noted that before the suspension, Iran Air operated weekly flights to Beirut.

Currently, the airline maintains flights to destinations in the Persian Gulf region, India, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and other international locations. Ghorbanali emphasized Iran Air’s dedication to continuing its mission under government guidance, ensuring the safety and reliability of its operations in compliance with global aviation standards.

