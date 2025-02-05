Sheikh Naim Qassem appointed as Iran Leader’s representative in Lebanon

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a decree naming Sheikh Naim Qassem to the key position.

Sheikh Qassem, a prominent figure within Hezbollah, has long been recognized for his influential role in the organization and his close ties to Iran and the new role is expected to further strengthen coordination between the two sides.

The appointment, which is likely to have significant implications for the political and security landscape, comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, with Lebanon remaining a focal point of regional dynamics.