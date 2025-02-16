Iran, Lebanon say ready for ‘constructive talks’ to resume passenger flights

In a phone conversation on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji discussed ways to settle the issue.

The cancellation was ordered by the Lebanese Roads Minister under pressure from the Israeli regime, which claimed that the plane was transferring funds to the Hezbollah resistance movement.

In a statement on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the Israeli regime’s threat against the passenger plane transporting Lebanese citizens is a blatant violation of principles and rules of international law and Lebanon’s sovereignty.

He emphasized that the Israeli regime’s threat has “disrupted normal flights to Beirut Airport.”

The top Iranian and Lebanese diplomats also exchanged views about mutual relations and the latest developments in the region.

Araghchi extended his facilitation to Rajji over his appointment as the Lebanese foreign minister and wished success for him and the new government in the Arab country.

The two ministers stressed the importance of improving bilateral relations in various political, economic, commercial, and cultural fields based on mutual respect to serve common interests.

Iran’s Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani said on Friday that Tehran would certainly agree to the Lebanese government’s offer of alternative flights for Iranian planes only if Beirut “does not create obstacles for Iranian airliners.”