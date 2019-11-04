Iranian Diplomat to Attend Moscow Nonproliferation Conference

The senior Iranian diplomat will be among 250 international figures from over 40 countries planned to take part in the conference.

Known as one of the world’s largest forums on nuclear issues, the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (Nuclear Energy, Disarmament, Nonproliferation) will be held on November 7-9.

The 2019 MNC will also host representatives from key international organizations, such as the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The upcoming conference is going to discuss a range of issues, such as Russia-US arms control, different prospects of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), growing tensions in the Middle East, and the lack of progress of the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Araqchi is going to attend a panel discussion on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during the conference to talk about the latest status of the JCPOA.

The panel discussion will also include Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Maria Schmid, and Director-General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of Arms Control Fu Cong.

Founded in 2010, the MNC is organized by the Center for Energy and Security Studies (CENESS) in cooperation with a number of Russian and international partners.