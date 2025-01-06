Iranian daily: No concessions to Taliban; time to reclaim embassy, expel illegal immigrants

In a recent editorial, Jomhouri-e Eslami emphasized that the Iranian government needs for decisive action without resorting to violence.

“The proposed measures include reclaiming the Afghan embassy in Tehran and the consulate in Mashhad, reducing the legal Afghan population in Iran to 3% as per international regulations, expelling illegal Afghan nationals, and halting trade with the Taliban,” it wrote.

The editorial titled “One-Sided Concessions to Extortionists!” criticized the continuation of policies that began under President Hassan Rouhani and intensified under late President Ebrahim Raisi.

Despite not being internationally recognized, the Taliban have received numerous concessions but have failed to meet their obligations, ignoring the rights of Iran and its Persian-speaking and Shia Muslim communities, it deplored.

The newspaper also highlighted the Taliban’s refusal to provide Iran with its water rights, leading to potential droughts in eastern Sistan and Baluchestan and Khorasan provinces.

Jomhouri-e Eslami also advised that Iran’s policy should remain not recognizing any government in Afghanistan that does not stem from the people’s votes, as the Taliban lack legitimacy.