Iranian, Canadian FMs to Hold Rare Meeting in Muscat

The meeting is to be held in the Omani capital of Muscat, where Zarif will have a stopover en route from India to Iran, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

As of September 2012, there are no formal diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Canada.

The rare meeting today is to be aimed at following up on the recent Ukrainian plane crash, during which 176 people – mostly Iranian and Iranian-Canadians – were killed.