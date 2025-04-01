Iran’s culture minister rejects Larijani’s remarks on nuclear fatwa 

In a post on the social media platform X, Salehi emphasized that the Supreme Leader’s fatwa prohibiting the development and use of nuclear weapons is not a mutable ruling based on jurisprudential discretion or changing political circumstances.

“This is not a fatwa issued in the realm of ijtihadi matters, subject to change,” he wrote. “Rather, it is rooted in foundational and immutable principles of Islam.”

Salehi further stated that Islam must be understood as a religion of peace and a safeguard for humanity, not one that accepts perpetual threats to global security.

His comments came in response to remarks by Ali Larijani, who had suggested that Iran might be compelled to pursue nuclear weapons if the United States acts wrongly abd attacks Iran

“Iran does not seek nuclear weapons, but if the Americans make a mistake, we may be forced to take a different path,” Larijani said in a televised interview.