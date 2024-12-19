Iran should withdraw from NPT, says Kayhan newspaper’s editor-in-chief

The statement came in response to recent comments by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, who claimed that “Iran is currently enriching uranium to 60%, which can easily be converted to military-grade 90%,” and warned that “Iran is rapidly approaching the status of a nuclear-armed state.”

Shariatmadari dismissed Grossi’s remarks as baseless, stating, “The 60% uranium enrichment has been repeatedly addressed and is not prohibited under the NPT.”

He accused Grossi of using Iran’s nuclear program as a pretext for broader anti-Iranian propaganda driven by the US and its allies.

The veteran journalist argued that the long-standing nuclear challenge is not about preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons but about hindering Iran’s scientific progress.

“The only way to counter this tactic is for Iran to withdraw from the NPT,” he asserted, noting that Western countries are deeply concerned about the possibility.

Shariatmadari questioned the benefits of Iran’s NPT membership, citing the assassination of nuclear scientists, sabotage of nuclear facilities, exposure of military and industrial secrets, severe economic sanctions, and significant financial losses as the primary outcomes.

He concluded the article by rhetorically asking, “What other achievements has our NPT membership brought us?”