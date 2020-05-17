Iran Welcomes National Reconciliation Deal between Afghan Leaders

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has welcomed the clinching of a political agreement between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his main rival Abdullah Abdullah.

Foreign Minister Zarif held phone conversations with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Head of Afghanistan’s National Reconciliation High Council Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday afternoon.

During the conversations, the top Iranian diplomat embraced the agreement reached on the trend of national reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Zarif also expressed Iran’s readiness to support efforts to maintain convergence among all Afghan groups.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed readiness to help boost negotiations between Afghan parties over political issues.

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran is ready to assist Kabul in the process of intra-Afghan political talks and continued alliance of Afghan groups, including the Taliban.

Mousavi also expressed satisfaction over the signing of the agreement between President Ghani and Dr Abdullah, who signed a power-sharing deal on Sunday to end a months-long political deadlock.

Ghani’s Spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said Abdullah would lead the council for peace talks with the Taliban and his team members would be included in the cabinet.

Abdullah had disputed the results of presidential election in September and announced the formation of a parallel government earlier this year.