Iran unveils 30 new technological products

The unveiling happened at a ceremony at the permanent exhibition of export knowledge-based products attended by Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

In the exhibition, technological achievements and products in the fields of brain implants, deep electrical brain stimulation, magnetic brain stimulation, virtual reality for rodents, olfactory stimulation, eye tracker, electrodes and brain stimulation recording systems, as well as games and applications were put on display.

Sattari said at the ceremony that cognitive technologies pave the way for clout and leadership in global competition.

“This technology in conjunction with others can be transformative”, he added. Sattari also said good strides have been made in the development of cognitive technologies, and Iran still has a long way to go.

The vice president for science and technology noted that with the private sector playing a major role, a lot of money should be spent on developing the frontiers of knowledge, education and cognitive technologies.

He added that many large-scale projects and products of knowledge-based research have been achieved using the same pattern.

Sattari maintained that cognitive science and technology is a new field and requires training of human resources, adding, “In many universities, we need to use Iranian graduates abroad, and therefore we have provided the ground for the return of these elites.”

The vice president for science and technology said the most important projects concern the development of reading and writing technologies in the brain and new tools for studying the brain, the development of combined applications of cognitive sciences, artificial intelligence and big data, the development of the applications of stem cell and cognitive technologies.