Official: Iran daily gasoline production reaches 120 million liters

Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar said that Iran currently has 10 main refineries, which have a capacity of over 2.4 million barrels per day, processing crude oil and gas condensates.

Azimifar added that in the second half of the last Iranian year, an average of 8 million liters was added to the country’s gasoline production and 7 million liters per day to the production of diesel fuel.

The Deputy Minister of Oil emphasized that the growth of the refining industry last year compared to the previous year was 5%, with nearly 100,000 barrels per day added to the country’s product output.

Azimifar also stated that in the Tehran refinery, a project to improve gasoline quality aimed at increasing production by 20% and upgrading the gasoline standard to Euro 5 will be operational this year.

He continued: “We anticipate that at least one new refining project will be added to the country’s refineries this year.”

Azimifar also noted that addressing energy imbalance cannot rely solely on increasing production. Energy consumption in the country is about two and a half times the global average. The aging transportation fleet has also caused its fuel consumption to be more than twice the global average. Additionally, attention must be paid to diversifying the fuel mix in the country.