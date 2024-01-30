Iran summons UK ambassador over “baseless accusations”

On Monday, the US and the UK imposed sanctions on a network of people they claim targeted “Iranian opposition activists” under Iran’s orders.

During a meeting with the British envoy, the Director General of Western Europe Affairs Department of Iran’s Foreign Ministry declared the British sanctions illegal under false pretenses.

The Iranian official called the accusations of the British authorities baseless and strongly condemned them.

He considered the British government’s ongoing efforts to create a negative atmosphere against Tehran as another instance of non-constructive and destructive actions towards the Islamic Republic of Iran. He stated that such efforts are doomed to failure.

“This is a bitter historical irony: a country that is the founder and supporter of organized terrorist groups, drug trafficking, and criminal gangs, is simultaneously engaging in throwing accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its loyal and honest forces, who are on the front line fighting against organized crime,” the Iranian diplomat further added.

The British ambassador stated that he would convey the situation to London.