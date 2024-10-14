Media WireEuropeMiddle East

Britain puts sanctions on Iranian military figures following missile strike on Israel

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against Iranian individuals and organisations after Tehran's missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1, Britain's Foreign Office announced on Monday.

The sanctions target senior figures in Iran’s army, air force and organisations linked to Iran’s ballistic and cruise missile development.

“Despite repeated warnings, the dangerous actions of Iran and its proxies are driving further escalation in the Middle East,” British Foreign Minister David Lammy said in a statement.

“Following its ballistic missile attack on Israel, we are holding Iran to account and exposing those who facilitated these acts.”

Lammy also discussed Iran’s actions with European partners at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg earlier on Monday, the Foreign Office added.

Those sanctioned include Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Mohammad Kazemi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Chief, Habibollah Sayyari, Head of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Army and Deputy Chief for Coordination of the Iranian Army, Ali-Mohammad Naini, IRGC Spokesperson, the Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau and the Iranian Space Agency.

Iran has launched a missile barrage at Israeli military and intelligence bases in retaliation for the Israeli assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran as well as Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and a senior IRGC commander, who were both killed in a massive Israeli air attack on southern Beirut.

