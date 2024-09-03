IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Iran marks National Day Against British Colonialism

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has designated September 2 as the National Day Against British Colonialism to commemorate the anniversary of the martyrdom of the national hero of the struggle against British colonialism, Rais-Ali Delvari.

Born in 1882 in the southern Iranian port city of Bushehr, Rais- Ali organized popular resistance against British forces after the invasion of Iran in 1915 and etched his name in history as an Iranian independent fighter and anti-British colonialism activist.

After British forces took over Delvar, Rais-Ali’s uprising in nearby Tangestan lasted for nearly seven years in order to secure Iran’s independence.

The national hero was shot dead by a traitor on September 2, 1915, at the age of 33, when his forces were staging a counterattack against the invading British forces.

Rais-Ali’s house in Delvar has been transformed into a museum displaying some of his personal items and historic documents, along with various types of guns.

