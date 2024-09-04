UK charge d’affaires summoned to Iranian foreign ministry over sanction

Following the recent sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom against three Iranian individuals and one entity, the British chargé d’affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

During the summoning, the Foreign Ministry expressed its strong condemnation of this action, deeming it contradictory to the new British government’s claimed policies of engagement and cooperation.

It was also emphasized that it is widely acknowledged that the greatest source of insecurity in the region is the occupying Zionist regime, which is bolstered by the comprehensive political and military support of certain claimants of regional stability, including the United Kingdom.

The Director of the Third Western Europe Department reminded that these countries’ support for the genocide of Palestinians by the Israeli regime and their efforts to grant impunity to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a war criminal, are at the root of instability and insecurity in the region.

The British chargé d’affaires stated that he would convey the message to his government in London.