Iran says US, UK role in 1953 Coup a stain on their record

On Sunday, on the anniversary of the August 19, 1953, coup in Iran, Kanaaani referred to the political, security, and military support of the United States and Britain for the despotic regime in Iran, adding that the histories of these two countries are filled with colonialism, coups, and military interventions in other countries.

He also referred to the unlimited support of the United States and Britain for the crimes of the Zionist regime, emphasizing that these two countries are also involved in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza through their unwavering support.

The spokesman stressed that the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza continue with the support of the United States and the United Kingdom, despite these two countries claiming to be champions of human rights and democracy.

In August 1953, the coup set off a series of events, including riots on the streets of the capital Tehran, leading to the overthrow and arrest of Mosaddegh, who was popular in Iran for nationalizing the country’s oil industry and taking it back from largely British control.

It also enabled the return of the pro-Western monarch, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, from exile in Italy and consolidated his rule for the following 26 years until the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, led by Imam Khomeini.

Mosaddegh, who was convicted of treason by a court martial after the coup, served three years in solitary confinement and eventually died under house arrest in exile in 1967.

The historic overthrow, though, is still given as a reason for the Iranians’ mistrust of the United Kingdom and the United States.

Experts say the coup was aimed at making sure the Iranian monarchy would safeguard the West’s oil interests in the country.