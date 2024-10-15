Iran condemns EU, British sanctions over attack on Israel, alleged missile transfer to Russia

Baghaei rejected the allegations that Iran is selling ballistic missiles to Russia, asserting that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance on the Ukraine conflict has been clear and consistent.

“From the outset of the conflict, Iran has opposed the war and emphasized respect for territorial integrity and national sovereignty of all countries, advocating for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine dispute,” he said.

He criticized some European countries and the UK for making baseless claims of Iran’s military involvement in the conflict without providing any evidence.

Baghaei added the accusation by the EU and the UK is hypocritical and an attempt to divert public attention from the most important issue of the day, namely the genocide of Palestinians and the Zionist regime’s warmongering in West Asia.

He highlighted the role of certain European countries, including the UK and Germany, in supplying deadly weapons used by the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, labeling them as accomplices in the crimes against the people in Palestine and Lebanon.

Baghaei reminded these countries of their legal obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and stated that the actions by the countries that supply weapons to the Israeli regime violate international law, making them internationally accountable.

The spokesperson emphasized Iran’s inalienable right to engage in defensive and military cooperation with other countries, including Russia, to meet its defense needs and protect its national interests and sovereignty.

He clarified that Iran’s military cooperation with other countries is not directed against any third party, and that no third party has the right to interfere in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s legitimate and legal decisions to cooperate with other countries.

Baghaei described the EU’s actions as contradictory and inconsistent with their human rights and engagement claims. He slammed the sanctions on Iranian passenger airlines as a clear violation of international law, particularly human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The foreign ministry spokesperson reaffirmed Iran’s right to take appropriate measures in response to the EU’s illegal and unjustified sanctions and advised the bloc to adhere to international law and ethical standards, urging its member states to cease arms sales to the aggressor Israeli regime and thus prevent further genocide in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as escalating insecurity and tension in West Asia.