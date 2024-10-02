Iran FM warns E3 diplomats against interference in Tehran’s military operation against Israel

During the phone calls, Araqchi referred to Iran’s missile attacks on the occupied territories, asserting that the Islamic Republic had exercised its legitimate right to self-defense, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

He clarified that the operation, carried out on Tuesday night, specifically targeted military and security bases of the Zionist regime.

The top Iranian diplomat held phone conversations with David Lammy, Annalena Baerbock, and Stéphane Séjourné, the foreign ministers of the UK, Germany, France, and several other countries, regarding Iran’s missile strikes on Israeli-occupied territories and the ongoing tensions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi condemned the Zionist regime’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, which has claimed over 42,000 innocent lives. He emphasized that Iran had exercised restraint over the past two months.

The Iranian foreign minister announced the conclusion of the operation but warned that if the Zionist regime retaliated, Iran’s response would be even more devastating.

While stating that Iran does not seek war or the escalation of tensions, Araqchi noted that the Islamic Republic is not afraid of conflict and cautioned all third parties against interference.

Araghchi reiterated his call for all countries to work toward establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.