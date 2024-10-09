Iran refutes British intelligence claims as “enemy-making” policy

Baqaei pointed to the frequent use of the word “potential” in the allegations against Iran, arguing that the British intelligence service’s move is aimed at distorting global public opinion about the British government’s role in the ongoing crimes of the Israeli regime in the region, including the genocide of Palestinians.

He described these unsupported accusations as part of an artificial “enemy-making policy.”

On Tuesday, Kenneth McCallum, Director General of MI5, claimed that British intelligence had thwarted 20 Tehran-backed plots that “posed potentially lethal threats to British citizens” since the beginning of 2022.

Baqaei advised British officials to refrain from making such baseless and misleading accusations and instead use their influence to pressure the Zionist regime to stop its aggressions and crimes in the region.

The spokesperson also noted that the UK is hosting certain terrorist groups and organizations involved in spreading violence and discord, urging Britain to reassess its unconstructive policies toward the Iranian nation and the West Asia region.